A 67-year-old man has admitted killing a well-known runner in Galway.

Noel Lenihan of Cardinal Road, Mervue was due to stand trial for murdering Christopher McGrath at his home on March 12th 2017.

He pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter when the charge was put to him today and his plea was accepted by the DPP.

His sentence hearing will take place in November.