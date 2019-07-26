The Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed was in Ballaghadereen this afternoon, for the official opening of a new spray dryer facility at the Aurivo Dairy Ingredients plant.

The new dryer is a significant element in Aurivo's €48 million capital investment programme, to boost its Dairy Ingredients capacity by 55%, producing over 60,000 tonnes of milk powder for international markets and 15,000 tonnes of butter annually.

Aurivo Co-Op now employs about 680 people, including over 150 in Ballaghadereen.

The new spray dryer facility involved 150 construction workers working 7 days per week since last October to complete the project on time and within budget.

Members of the Beef Plan movement staged a protest outside the Aurivo plant ahead of the Minister's arrival, to outline concerns mainly in relation to the prices farmers are getting for beef, and the challenges facing suckler farmers.