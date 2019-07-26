A well-attended public meeting in Enniscrone last night heard concerns about plans to erect a telecommunications mast in a densely-populated area of the town.

Sligo County Council has granted planning permission to the ESB for a 20-metre mast at a sub-station in Frankford, Enniscrone to be used for the 5G network.

Local residents are concerned about the proximity of the mast to their houses, and claim not enough is known about the impact of 5G technology.

They're preparing to submit an objection to An Bord Pleanala next week in relation to the development.