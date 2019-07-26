An Bord Pleanala has granted permission for realignment works at Glenisland on the R312 road linking Castlebar and Belmullet.

Following a lengthy planning process, the go-ahead has now been given for a realignment of a section of the road to replace the existing route, and a new bridge at Glenisland.

Welcoming the decision today, Mayo County Council said the realignment project will be a priority in the coming months.

CEO of Mayo County Council Peter Hynes says enhancing road safety and connectivity is a priority for the council, and these improvement works on the R312 will enhance the quality of our road network.

Belmullet-based FG Councillor Gerry Coyle has also welcomed the decision, but questioned why it has taken over four years to get planning, since funding was announced for this project in 2015.....