Judges in the Entente Florale competition are visiting the Co Mayo village of Mulranny today.

The international competition promotes a greener and more pleasant environment in European towns and villages.

The judges are due in Mulranny for a flag-raising ceremony at the promenade at 11.30 this morning, and will inspect a number of different aspects of the village this afternoon - visiting 13 different locations in Mulranny.

This is the last of 14 days of judging in the European competition, with the judges moving onto Mulranny from Listowel yesterday - they're the only two Irish competitors this year.

Maureen Molloy, secretary of the Entente Florale committee in Mulranny, told Midwest News that there's great excitement in the village that this day has finally arrived, after months of preparation....