As part of a Garda crackdown on child pornography, raids were carried out across six counties this week - including Galway.

Under Operation Ketch -which targets the possession and distribution of online child pornography, search warrants were executed at seven premises in Dublin, as well as two each in counties Cork and Waterford. Other single raids took place in counties Meath, Monaghan and Galway between Monday and yesterday.

Officers obtained search warrants from district courts under the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act 1998.

Raids were then conducted by members of the Divisional Protection Service Units and detective units.

Gardaí came away with digital material as well as computer hard drives, laptops and phones that will now be forensically examined.

A Garda spokesman said gardaí will now go over the seized material and follow-up searches will be carried out.

No arrests have yet been made, but Gardai say arrests are expected as individual investigations progress.