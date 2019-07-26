The Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed will visit Ballaghadereen today, for the official launch of a major investment at the Aurivo Dairy Ingredients plant in the town.

Aurivo has invested €26 million in installing a new spray dryer at the Ballaghadereen site, to boost capacity at the facility by 50%.

It's part of a wider €48 million five-year capital investment programme by Aurivo to enable new product development and meet global demand.

The Agriculture Minister is due in Ballaghadereen at about lunchtime to launch the new developments.

Meanwhile, the Beef Plan Movement is holding a peaceful protest in Ballaghadereen this morning.

They say that, two weeks after a list of demands was handed into the Department of Agriculture following a major rally in Dublin, there's been no correspondence from the Minister or his Department.