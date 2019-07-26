Claremorris area councillors have approved two road closures to facilitate a safety project at a notoriously dangerous junction on the N17.

A new bridge is being put in place at the Lisduff junction, which has been the location of a number of fatal and serious road collisions.

Plans for the flyover have already gone through a public consultation process.

The issue was discussed at this week's meeting of the Claremorris-Swinford Municipal District where Independent Councillor Richard Finn says the new flyover is dependent on these local road closures, and they need to undertake this work in the interests of road safety.