A Mayo TD is urging TII - Transport Infrastructure Ireland - to prioritise funding for a new Ballina Relief Road.

With traffic delays of up to 45 minutes at peak rush times, Ballina-based Fianna Fail TD Dara Calleary says the proposed 2 km relief road linking the Dublin road and Crossmolina road would significantly reduce traffic volumes and delays.

The Fianna Fail Deputy leader says the road project would cost in the region of €15 million, but would make a significant difference in the north Mayo capital....