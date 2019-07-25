The HSE has apologised in the High Court to a 69-year old Sligo woman who suffered a major stroke after she was discharged from a hospital without her blood-thinning medication.

According to the Irish Independent, the court heard Mary Moss continued unknowingly for 6 weeks without her anti-coagulants, suffered a major stroke and is now disabled.

Des O'Neill, senior counsel for Mary Moss, said Ms Moss is currently in the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire, and her family plan to have her return home to Ballymote as soon as possible.

In a court statement, the HSE apologised to Ms Moss and her family for any shortcomings in treatment at Sligo University Hospital.

The apology was read as a settlement of the action, which was approved by the court with a €710,000 payment, plus annual care for the rest of her life in the region of €250,000 per year.

Outside court, her daughter Leanne Moss said her mother, who suffers from left-side paralysis, has to use a wheelchair and she was relieved her mother's care was going to be looked after every year.