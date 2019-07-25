People expecting to avail of day care service at the McBride Home in Westport, are having their service cancelled at the last minute, on a regular basis over the past number of weeks, and the Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council, Westport based Fianna Fail councillor Brendan Mulroy says it completely unfair to the service users and their families.

The HSE run home had committed to providing a 4 to 5 day, Day Care Service at it’s Westport Nursing Home facility some years ago, but has only provide 3 days of Day Care a week for some time now.

The Cathaoirleach told Midwest News today that the problem is that the three day service tends to be severely impacted each Summer, when the HSE cancels planned Day Care and leaves service users and their carers high and dry at very short notice.