Why is Mayo county council only starting to carry out essential verge and hedge cutting along the main roads in the Claremorris Municipal District in late July/this week?

That was the question raised yesterday by the Chairman of the county’s Roads SPC, Ballinrobe based Fianna Fail cllr Damian Ryan at the monthly meeting of the Claremorris/ Swinford Municipal District.

Cllr Ryan said the situation is completely unacceptable, and he is demanding answers from council management as to why the contractors employed by it, to carry out this important work were not engaged sooner.

He insisted that good visibility reduces road accidents, and he said the people of the county who pay a household charge, expect at least, that the hedges and verges along the main roads would be kept up to an acceptable standard.