The death has taken place of former Midwest Radio Broadcaster John Duggan.

John Duggan a native of Killashee in County Longford was a talented and prolific composer of song and verse and a broadcaster here on Midwest Radio for twenty years.

He spent the last number of years living in Claremorris.

He began writing songs while working as a Garda in Glenamaddy in the 1970s.



His compositions include The Rose of Castlerea, Golden Dreams, The Roads of Kildare, The Old Threshing Mill, Shoe the Donkey- among many others.

His work has been recorded by Foster and Allen, Daniel O'Donnell, TR Dallas, Brian Coll, Gene Stuart and many other high profile performers over the past 40 years.



Apart from his song writing, John was also a gifted writer of monologues and recitations.

Midwest Radio will pay tribute to John Duggan on the Tommy Marren Show this morning.