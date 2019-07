Plans for almost 1,100 new homes in three counties have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

They include student accommodation for 405 in the Headford Road in Galway, and 288 apartments in nearby Mervue.

There are also plans for 98 houses in Bettystown, Co Meath, and 270 apartments in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard says there's a big shortage of housing in his county.