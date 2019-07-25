Pedestrians, cyclists and motorists are all taking their lives in their hand trying to safely use the Golf course road out of Westport.

That’s the view of local Independent cllr Johno O’Malley who has called on council officials to immediately address the problem of overgrown verges all along the route.

The councillor says this is not the only road around Westport that needs immediate attention, describing six foot high weeds along the verges in places that are falling out onto the road and impacting on drivers visibility and on other road users.