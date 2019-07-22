News doors are needed to replace the three doors on the Church on the summit of Croagh Patrick.

Fund raising for the necessary renovation work is underway as preparations continue ahead of this Sunday – Reek Sunday, the annual pilgrimage climb.

Large numbers are expected to climb Mayo’s holy mountain this weekend.

Croagh Patrick is however, a popular summit for many people throughout the year over recent years, with large numbers climbing every weekend of the summer so far.

On Sunday next, however, Mass will be celebrated on the hour at the top and confessions will also available.

Fr Charlie McDonnell is the Administrator in Westport and he has been telling Midwest News about Sunday’s pilgrimage and the traditional celebrations around Reek Sunday - Garland Friday and the Tochar Phadraig Walk from Ballintubber.