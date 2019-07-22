As the country celebrates the achievement of Offaly’s Shane Lowry, winning the148th Open Golf Championship at Royal Portrush yesterday, people in Crossmolina and right across Mayo are remembering the football exploits of Shane’s uncle, Sean Lowry.

Sean lived in north Mayo for 16 years, where he worked in Bellacorrick power station and played football for Crossmolina and was a full forward for a short while on the Mayo Senior Football team, having won All Ireland glory with his native county Offaly in 1982, playing alongside his two brothers.

Sean spoke to Midwest Radio today about the family’s GAA connections and Shane’s success on the golf course.