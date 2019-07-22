Factories need to realise that a finished lamb needs to be securing a price of at least 100 euro for the farmer. That’s according to IFA Connaught Regional Chairman Padraig Joyce.

Sheep farmers are demanding a worthwhile premium of 30 cent per kg for Quality Assurance meat.

Mr Joyce says if the factories want Quality Assured lamb, they must they must be prepared to pay a reasonable price for it, as farmers will not do all the work and fail to be appropriately paid for Quality Assurance.

He’s been outlining his concerns to Midwest Radio.