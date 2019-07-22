Long serving Ballina councillor Annie Mae Reape says there is huge frustration among councillors in the Ballina Municipal District as they were told at this month’s meeting of the authority by council officials that the 2019 budget for public realm spending in the area is already exhausted.

The Fianna Fail councillor says this is only July, and councillors are being informed by management that there is no money to employ the street sweeper machine in the town of Ballina or in any of the local housing estates.

To make matters worse, she says, councillors have been informed by management that their GMA funding, the source of funding for a range of community activities, is now reduced by a third, compared to last year’s budget, as the Ballina Municipal District has been reduced in geographical size, since the local elections in May.

Foxford and Swinford areas that had been in Ballina Municipal District is now part of the new Swinford/ Claremorris Municipal District.

Cllr Reape outlined her frustration with the situation to Midwest News today.