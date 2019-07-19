Iarnrod Éireann issues a statement to remind customers in Mayo that there will be no alcohol permitted on the Dublin bound services.

It comes as Mayo prepare to make the journey to Croke Park to play Meath this Sunday afternoon in the Super 8’s.

A spokesperson from Irish Rail revealed that all normal train services for Sunday on the Dublin-bound route are booked out; however, there are a limited number of seats remaining on the match day train which departs Westport at 8:25.

To book a seat on the train visit www.irishrail.ie or call 1850 366 222.