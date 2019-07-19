A do not drink notice has been issued for the Cloonmore/Cloonlavish Group Water Scheme.

Mayo County Council issued the warning today for the scheme, located west of Knock, as it emerged that the group’s water scheme is contaminated by oil.

Following advice from the Health Services Executive, Mayo County Council issued the do not drink notice, which means water cannot be used for drinking, preparing or cooking food, brushing teeth or making ice.

The county council has warned people to discard ice cubes and water in fridges and freezers and that domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink.