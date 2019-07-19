The Mayo Road Safety Office is tackling the danger of “lane hogging” as Mayo GAA fans head to Croke Park this Sunday.

The local Road Safety Office hopes to change the habit of road users who stay in the overtake lane and in doing so make the roads safer.

On the journey to Dublin motorists from the west can avail of the M17, M6, M4 and roads and the road safety office wants to use this as an opportunity to put this dangerous driving practice under focus.

An AA survey of 20,000 motorists found that one in three could be caught hogging the outside lane.

A previous report by the RSA showed some 6% of collisions were caused by improper overtaking.

Remaining in the overtake lane on the right results in one penalty point and a €60 fine.

The county's Road Safety Officer, Noel Gibbons, insisted that it is speeding motorists that cause deaths but he would also like to highlight the effect that slow moving vehicles can have on other road users.