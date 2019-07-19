The Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring will officially open the newly enhanced Bower’s Walk in Ballinrobe at 11 o’clock this morning.

The historical path is in place in the South Mayo town since the 1700s, and extensive restoration works have now been carried out along the route.

It’s hoped that the famous Tochar Valley Walk will be extended out to Ballinrobe town and incorporate the Bower’s Walk

Local Fine Gael cllr Patsy O’Brien told Midwest News today that it’s a very popular walking area for both locals and visitors to the town.