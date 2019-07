There could be a backlog at A&E departments across the country later today as ambulance workers from the Psychiatric Nurses Association go on strike from 2pm this afternoon.

500 ambulance staff, are staging a 24 hour walkout as part of a union recognition row.

The workers insist they won't be backing down, and have threatened more strikes if their demands aren't met.

The PNA's Tony Gregg says the industrial action will cause problems at hospitals.