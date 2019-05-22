Senior officials from the Department of Communications will be in front of TDs and Senators later today to discuss the timeframe, cost and ownership of the National Broadband Plan.

The Oireachtas Communications Committee is meeting to hear the views of those responsible for the rollout of rural broadband to more than 500-thousand homes and businesses across the country.

About €3 billion of taxpayers' money will be invested in the plan.

Chairperson of the Oireachtas committee, Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton, says key aspects of the project will be scrutinised: