A man is due to appear in court in Co Roscommon today charged with assault during a house repossession in Strokestown.

The alleged incident took place on December 11th last year.

A man in his sixties has been summoned to appear at Strokestown District Court this morning.

He has been charged with assault.

Five days after the repossession of the family home last December, security guards were assaulted and their cars were burnt out at the property.