The Mayo beaches of Bertra and Golden Strand only missed out narrowly on achieving blue flag status this year.

That's according to Mayo County Council's Environment & Climate Change section, which says that - based on bathing water tests carried out between 2015 and 2018 - both beaches narrowly failed to meet the levels for excellent water quality, but still enjoy very good quality.

Mayo was yesterday awarded 10 blue flags - which is an international award that recognises beach excellence and water quality.

However, due to the stringent criteria, Bertra beach in Westport and Golden Strand in Achill lost out.

Mayo was also awarded 7 Green Coast awards for Tranaun beach on Inisturk, Termon beach, Srah, Cross, Carrowniskey, Portacloy and Rinroe beach - which won a green coast award for the first time.

However, Silver Strand beach in Louisburg has lost out this year.

Caroline Goucher of Mayo County Council says it's expected that the three Mayo beaches that lost their blue flag or green coast status this year will regain them in the near future....