A Ballyhaunis family will feature on this week's edition of the TG4 series Réalta agus Gaolta on Sunday evening.

Ludmila Burcovschi and her daughters Victoria and Elizabeth are in the running to be crowned Ireland's most talented family.

Seven families will take part in this Sunday's last round of qualifications - including John and Paul Keating from Tuam, and families from counties Dublin and Derry.

Overall, over 70 acts are battling it out the impress the judges.

The programme airs at 8.30 on Sunday evening on TG4.