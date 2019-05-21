Almost 1400 couples in Mayo applied for divorce between 2000 and 2017, according to new figures in the Irish Times.

In 2017, there were 105 divorces in Mayo - up from 69 the previous year.

In Roscommon, 46 couples divorced in 2017 - up from 43 the previous year, and in Co Galway, 187 couples divorced in 2017 - down from 225 in 2016.

The figures from the Circuit Court show that Co Carlow has the highest divorce rate in the country, while Leitrim has the lowest, according to figures from the Circuit Court.

Carlow has been on the top spot since 2015, while Dublin previously had the highest rate of divorce.

It comes as research from Accord found that most couples run into marriage difficulties after 13 years, with the average age of couples seeking divorce in their mid-40s.

Divorce only became legal in Ireland in 1996, following a tightly-contested referendum the previous year.

To apply for a divorce, couples must be living apart for 4 of the previous 5 years.

This Friday, voters will be asked if they wish to remove this condition or keep it in the Constitution.