A Galway Councillor is calling for compulsory purchase orders to be used for graveyards, as farmers ramp up prices for land.

Fianna Fail Councillor Malachy Noone has expressed concern that landowners are looking for too much money, and says the council should CPO lands for graveyards in situations where an agreement cannot be reached with the landowner.

Councillor Noone made the proposal at a meeting of the Athenry-Oranmore Municipal District, where councillors hears that the graveyards in Claregalway and Annaghdown were close to being full, and needed to be extended.

Councillor Noone pointed out that the land where the Clareglaway Cemetery is located was acquired by CPO in the late 1960's and says there's no reason why this process could not be used again.