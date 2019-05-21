The Road Safety Authority and Irish Farmers Association are urging road users to take extra care, as the number of tractors, trailers and other farm machinery is increasing on roads, as farmers and contractors undertake the first cut of silage.

Motorists are being urged to be on the look-out for tractors, trailers and other farm machinery exiting from fields and farmyards, and to expect the unexpected.

Farmers and contractors are reminded that they are subject to all road traffic legislation, and their vehicles must be taxed, insured and roadworthy - including fully operational lights front and rear.

Drivers of agricultural vehicles are also reminded to wash down the wheels regularly to avoid carrying mud and stones onto public roads, not to overload trailers causing them to be unstable on the road, and to look out for low bridges, overhanging trees, overhead cables and uneven road surfaces that could cause the load to shift and possibly overturn.

ESB Networks has also issued a safety message today, reminding farmers and silage contractors of the risks associated with working near overhead electricity wires, as contact with live wires can be fatal.