The IFA will meet with the Minister for Agriculture today amid claims that the factories are cutting lamb prices and plunging the sheep sector into an income crisis.

IFA National Sheep Chairman Sean Dennehy says lamb prices and hogget prices are down €1.50 per kg on this time last year - which is equivalent to a price cut of over €30 per lamb.

Mr Dennehy says it's a scandal that factories are paying more for old cull ewes than new season spring lamb.

At their meeting with Minister Creed, the IFA will be asking him to challenge the factories in relation to the price cuts.