LEADER funding of over €270,000 has been confirmed for 13 Mayo community projects.
The funding has been confirmed by Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring.
Funding of €93,000 has been granted to Distinctive Woodwork Ltd, Partry for the relocation of a bespoke woodworking service to Ireland with the aim of growing the business.
€42,000 has been allocated to Corrib/Mask Rescue for the replacement of their Inshore Search and Rescue boat.
€37,000 goes to the Old Irish Goat Society in Mulranny to develop a sanctuary to help conserve the Old Irish goat.
Just over €35,000 has been granted to Mulranny Community Futures for an Entente Florale Investment project to help the village prepare for the competition.
Just under €16,000 goes to IRD Kiltimagh for a heatpump energy efficiency upgrade.
€12,000 has been awarded to Parke Community Hall for the Parke Enhancement proposal 2019 to reduce energy costs by up to 50%.
€10,000 has been allocated to Mayo Community Transport Ltd, to complete a five year strategic plan for rural transport in Mayo.
Just under €10,000 goes to Claremorris Folk Festival Committee for the establishment and marketing of a new folk festival in Claremorris.
Just over €5,000 has been granted to Shrule Village Enhancement to erect two large information signs on village green detailing the history of Shrule
€5,000 has been awarded to Cliara Development Company for a Clare Island Energy Audit
€3,800 has been awarded to Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival for the 2019 event
€1,700 has been granted to Louisburgh Community Futures for an energy audit of the parish hall.