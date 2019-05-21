LEADER funding of over €270,000 has been confirmed for 13 Mayo community projects.

The funding has been confirmed by Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring.

Funding of €93,000 has been granted to Distinctive Woodwork Ltd, Partry for the relocation of a bespoke woodworking service to Ireland with the aim of growing the business.

€42,000 has been allocated to Corrib/Mask Rescue for the replacement of their Inshore Search and Rescue boat.

€37,000 goes to the Old Irish Goat Society in Mulranny to develop a sanctuary to help conserve the Old Irish goat.

Just over €35,000 has been granted to Mulranny Community Futures for an Entente Florale Investment project to help the village prepare for the competition.

Just under €16,000 goes to IRD Kiltimagh for a heatpump energy efficiency upgrade.

€12,000 has been awarded to Parke Community Hall for the Parke Enhancement proposal 2019 to reduce energy costs by up to 50%.

€10,000 has been allocated to Mayo Community Transport Ltd, to complete a five year strategic plan for rural transport in Mayo.

Just under €10,000 goes to Claremorris Folk Festival Committee for the establishment and marketing of a new folk festival in Claremorris.

Just over €5,000 has been granted to Shrule Village Enhancement to erect two large information signs on village green detailing the history of Shrule

€5,000 has been awarded to Cliara Development Company for a Clare Island Energy Audit

€3,800 has been awarded to Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival for the 2019 event

€1,700 has been granted to Louisburgh Community Futures for an energy audit of the parish hall.