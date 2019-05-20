Two Mayo beaches have lost their Blue Flag status this year.

Mayo has today been awarded 10 Blue Flags, but Bertra beach in Westport and Golden Strand in Achill have lost their blue flag status in 2019.

The Blue Flag is an international award for beach excellence, and is operated in Ireland by An Taisce.

88 Blue Flags were awarded today in total.

Co Kerry leads the way with 13 blue flag beaches, Donegal is next with 11 and Mayo is in third place with 10 blue flags.

The 2019 Mayo blue flags have been awarded to Carrowmore, Clare Island Dooega, Elly Bay, Keel, Keem, Mullahgmore, Mulranny, Ross Killala and Silver Strand Dugort.

Rosses Point in Sligo has retained its blue flag status, while 8 blue flags were awarded in Galway City and County.

Mayo was also awarded 7 Green coast awards.

These awards are given to beaches which have excellent water quality, but may be less developed and less populated than Blue Flag beaches.

The Mayo beaches included in the Green Coast awards are Tranaun on Inisturk, Termon Beach, Srah, Portacloy, Cross Beach in Belmullet, Carrowniskey and Rinroe beach.