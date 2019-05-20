A fishing boat, which was stolen from Westport Quay over the weekend, was later located off the coast of Achill Island.

The Aingeal na Mara fishing boat was taken from Westport Quay sometime between 7pm Saturday evening and 6.30am yesterday morning, and its owners issued an appeal for information.

Gardai, assisted by the local Coastguard unit, located the catamaran being sailed off the Achill coast between 7 and 8am yesterday morning, and the vessel has been returned to its owner.

Gardai say they're following a definite line of enquiry into the incident.