Bus Eireann has returned to financial stability, and is today announcing ambitious plans for the future.

The company achieved an operating profit last year of €1.6 million - compared with a loss of €6.8 million in 2017.

It also reduced its deficit from €23.7 million to €6.7 million in the past year.

Bus Eireann says the financial recovery was due to the implementation of over 60 businesses measures over the last two years, together with strong growth in passenger numbers -which are now at their highest since 2008.

Bus Eireann carried 83.6 million passengers in 2018.

The company says 102 new buses will be introduced countrywide this year - double decker buses will be introduced in Galway, Cork and Limerick cities with low floor accessible buses being introduced in Mayo, Galway, Sligo and parts of Donegal.

250 new drivers have also joined Bus Eireann following a recent recruitment drive.