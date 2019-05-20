Ballinrobe and Castlerea Musical Societies have both been nominated for two AIMS awards for 2019.

The Association of Irish Musical Society award winners will be announced at a gala banquet in the Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney on Saturday 15th June.

Ballinrobe Musical Society has been nominated for the Best Comedian and Best Comedienne awards - for Niall Conway as The Baron and Angela Staunton as The Baroness in their production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang earlier this year.

Castlerea Musical Society - who staged Jesus Christ Superstar - have also been nominated for two AIMS awards - with Shane Farrell nominated shortlisted for Best Musical Director, while the society has also been nominated for the Spirit of AIMS award for the scene in the show where Jesus is begged to heal the sick.

A number of other musical societies in Galway and Sligo have also been nominated for awards.