There's a severe shortage of creche places for babies and toddlers as a result of the free childcare scheme for 3-5 year olds.

The government funded scheme now caters for 120-thousand children a year more than double the 52-thousand 600 figure in 2009.

According to the Irish Independent, parents are delaying their return to work after maternity leave because they can't find a creche place.

CEO of Early Childhood Ireland Theresa Heaney says the biggest issue is staffing.