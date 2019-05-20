Despite government promises to enhance mental health services, the reality is that there are less staff employed by the HSE in mental health services in Mayo at present than there was ten years ago.

That was confirmed by HSE management in response to a question from Independent Castlebar councillor Michael Kilcoyne at this month’s HSE West Forum meeting.

The councillor told Midwest News today that mental health remains “the poor relation” of the health services and he says changes are urgently required considering the increasing demand on the service.