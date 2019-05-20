Details

Minister for Community and Rural Development Michael Ring has announced the allocation €341,000  to clubs and organisations throughout Mayo under the Sports Capital Programme.

Minister of State for Sport, Brendan Griffin says the funding will benefit people in local clubs/organisations by giving them more opportunities to get involved in sport.

A wide range of activities, including, GAA, golf, boxing and water sports will receive support under the scheme. The grants announced today are equipment only applications. About 1,500 further non-equipment only applications are still being processed and will be allocated in September. 

Mayo Sports Capital Grants recipients:

 

Club/Organisation

Purpose

Amount (€)

Mayo Mulranny Golf Club Ltd

Machinery Fund

€43,610

Mayo 5th Scout Group

Introduction to Kayaking

€10,000

Swinford Golf Club

Sports Equipment

€62,379

Achill Island Golf Club Ltd

Achill Island Golf Club

€85,252

Straide and Foxford United

Youth Development

€16,561

Kilmovee Shamrocks Gaa Club

Purchase a Mower

€16,000

Inishturk Community Club Ltd

Inishturk Rowing Club Racing Currachs

€11,400

Moy Canoe Club

Purchase Children's and Beginner Adult Kayaks

€20,820

Castlebar Celtic FC

Lawnmower

€8,400

Achill Boxing Club

Boxing Ring

€7,599

Ballyvary/Keelogues Development Company

Purchase Tractor Mounted Collector Mower

€10,000

South Area Youth Service

SAYS Kayaking Project

€4,750

Ardagh GAA Club

Grounds Maintenance

€11,699

Ballyhaunis Boxing Club

Sports Equipment

€22,500

Ardnaree Boxing Club

Gym Improvements

€10,465
     

TOTAL

 

€341,435

 

 

