Minister for Community and Rural Development Michael Ring has announced the allocation €341,000 to clubs and organisations throughout Mayo under the Sports Capital Programme.
Minister of State for Sport, Brendan Griffin says the funding will benefit people in local clubs/organisations by giving them more opportunities to get involved in sport.
A wide range of activities, including, GAA, golf, boxing and water sports will receive support under the scheme. The grants announced today are equipment only applications. About 1,500 further non-equipment only applications are still being processed and will be allocated in September.
Mayo Sports Capital Grants recipients:
|
Club/Organisation
|
Purpose
|
Amount (€)
|
Mayo Mulranny Golf Club Ltd
|
Machinery Fund
|
€43,610
|
Mayo 5th Scout Group
|
Introduction to Kayaking
|
€10,000
|
Swinford Golf Club
|
Sports Equipment
|
€62,379
|
Achill Island Golf Club Ltd
|
Achill Island Golf Club
|
€85,252
|
Straide and Foxford United
|
Youth Development
|
€16,561
|
Kilmovee Shamrocks Gaa Club
|
Purchase a Mower
|
€16,000
|
Inishturk Community Club Ltd
|
Inishturk Rowing Club Racing Currachs
|
€11,400
|
Moy Canoe Club
|
Purchase Children's and Beginner Adult Kayaks
|
€20,820
|
Castlebar Celtic FC
|
Lawnmower
|
€8,400
|
Achill Boxing Club
|
Boxing Ring
|
€7,599
|
Ballyvary/Keelogues Development Company
|
Purchase Tractor Mounted Collector Mower
|
€10,000
|
South Area Youth Service
|
SAYS Kayaking Project
|
€4,750
|
Ardagh GAA Club
|
Grounds Maintenance
|
€11,699
|
Ballyhaunis Boxing Club
|
Sports Equipment
|
€22,500
|
Ardnaree Boxing Club
|
Gym Improvements
|
€10,465
|
TOTAL
|
|
€341,435