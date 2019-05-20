Minister for Community and Rural Development Michael Ring has announced the allocation €341,000 to clubs and organisations throughout Mayo under the Sports Capital Programme.

Minister of State for Sport, Brendan Griffin says the funding will benefit people in local clubs/organisations by giving them more opportunities to get involved in sport.

A wide range of activities, including, GAA, golf, boxing and water sports will receive support under the scheme. The grants announced today are equipment only applications. About 1,500 further non-equipment only applications are still being processed and will be allocated in September.

Mayo Sports Capital Grants recipients: