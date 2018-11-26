Former Midwest Radio presenter, Eurovision song contest winner and politician Dana Rosemary Scallon is to receive a six-figure sum in damages to settle a newspaper libel action.

An apology was also read out at the High Court in Belfast on behalf of the Sunday World’s publishers over false claims connected to her brother John Brown.

In 2014, Mr Brown was acquitted of historic child sex abuse charges.

Outside court Dana Rosemary Scallon, who formerly presented the Sunday Choice programme on Midwest Radio, said she brought the lawsuit because the online article falsely stated she had covered-up child abuse.

She said the story was "a direct and brutal attack" on her good name, her integrity, her character and her public and private life.

A jury was set to be sworn in for a defamation trial, which was expected to last for up to three days, but instead, following discussions, Mr Justice Maguire was told the two sides had reached a resolution.

As part of the settlement, counsel for the Sunday World read out a statement confirming an undisclosed pay-out is to be made to the singer.

The paper has also apologised to Dana for the distress and harm caused to her family.