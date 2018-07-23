Grants have been allocated to schools offering Computer Science and Physical Education as Leaving Cert Subjects.

104 post -primary schools will offer the courses for the first time from September.

St Mary’s Secondary School in Ballina is offering Physical education for Leaving Cert this September, while Rice College in Westport is offering Leaving Cert Computer Science.

Minister Michael Ring says the introduction of the new Leaving Certificate subjects is part of efforts to ensure the education system keeps pace with the changing society and needs of the economy.

40 Schools will offer Computer Science as a subject in the first phase of its introduction from September

While 64 will take part in the first phase of the introduction of Physical Education.

The 104 schools have been allocated a total of four hundred and fifty thousand euro in grants.